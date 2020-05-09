ECB reminds Virat Kohli of England spinner Adil Rashid's delivery that left the skipper in shock

In the video, Rashid's -leg-spin delivery which spun more than usual hit the top of the left stump, leaving Kohli in shock.

Speaking on his delivery which sent Kohli back to the pavilion, Rashid said: "It was definitely the most satisfying ball I’ve bowled because he is one of the best players in the world. It’s the sort of ball you wish you could bowl all the time but on this occasion it just came out very nicely."

Earlier today, the skipper and his wife, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma contributed Rs. 5 lakh each to the welfare of Mumbai Police to lead the nation's fight against COVID-19.

Not only Kohli, the entire cricket fraternity is leading India's fight against the virus by providing the medical supplements and gears to fight the outbreak. That also includes financially helping the ones in need.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill, including India's very own cricket festival, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 13th edition of the IPL which was slated to begin from March 27, has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

With that said, the fate of the IPL still remains unclear whether the league will happen this year or not, since the cricket calendar is filled with action in the second half of the year.