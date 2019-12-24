ECB ready to discuss BCCI's 4-nation plan, CA yet to comment

The English and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed that there have been discussions with BCCI regarding the proposed four-nation tournament.

"We meet regularly with other leaders from the major cricketing nations to share learnings and discuss topics that impact our sport," the ECB said as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"A four-nation tournament was raised at a meeting with the BCCI in December and we are open to discussions with other ICC members to see if this concept can develop."

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said about the meet although Cricket Australia is yet to comment on the matter.

"It is. We all understand the schedule in world cricket is really tight, so I am sure there will be lots of negotiation and there are people, that's their role to negotiate and get that right. But we all know it is a tight schedule," Langer was quoted as saying in the Australian media.

The proposed event is not approved by the ICC as it involves more than three teams, which are not part of its own multi-lateral roster.

The plan is to host the meet on rotational basis among the "big three" from 2021.