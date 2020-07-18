ECB fines Jofra Archer for breaching England's bio-secure protocols

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has fined Jofra Archer an undisclosed amount for breach bio-secure protocols ahead of England's second Test match against West Indies.
"Following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday evening, 17 July, England cricketer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team's bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove," ECB said in a statement.
The ECB said that the decision was made at a meeting that was chaired by ECB's Director of Cricket Ashley Giles and included a representative from the Professional Cricketers' Association and Archer's agent.
Archer was withdrawn from England's squad for the second Test to be isolated for five days at Old Trafford. "He will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. He is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday 21 July," said the ECB.
Extending an apology for his action, Archer had said that he indeed put the whole team and management in "danger" and "let both teams down".
"I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble," ECB's official website had quoted Archer as saying.
"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry," he added.
West Indies is still trailing England by 437 runs as the hosts declared their first innings on 469/9 in the ongoing second Test.
When the stumps were called on the second day, West Indies was at 32/1 after 14 overs.
Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph remained unbeaten for the visitors on 6 and 14 respectively.
In England's first innings, Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley scored centuries to put the hosts in a comfortable position.
Stokes played a knock of 176 runs while Sibley registered 120 runs.
For West Indies, Roston Chase picked up five wickets.
The visitors are 1-0 ahead in the series after defeating England in the first Test by four wickets.
