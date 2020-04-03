ECB cuts pay to protect jobs, the board stands to lose over 300 million pounds if no cricket is played in this season

London: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced measures to protect jobs, including salary cuts "ranging between 25 percent to 10 percent".

This follows Tuesday's news that the ECB will provide a 61 million pounds interim package to help cricket withstand the financial impact of COVID-19. The Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison has volunteered to take a 25 percent salary reduction.

"Proposed cuts will vary according to the employee's job grade, ranging from 25% to 10%. The Executive Management Team and Board will receive a salary reduction of 20%," the ECB said in a statement.

Some staff will also be asked to consent to furlough through the Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, where after the ECB will supplement to ensure staff receive 100 percent of their reduced salary. The ECB will additionally freeze all recruitment in 2020, with critical roles only being replaced when an employee leaves the business.

"I am extremely proud of the brilliant and passionate people who work at the ECB and their dedication during this crisis. But the challenge we are facing - not only in our sport but across the whole country - is exceptional and I know most organisations are having to make tough decisions," Harrison said.

"That being said, I am confident that through careful planning and by working together as a sport, we can get through this and see our wonderful sport and its communities thrive again in the very near future," he added. Without cricket The ECB stands to lose over 300 million pounds if no cricket is played in the upcoming season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrison said.

In another development, England's centrally contracted players appear to have said no to the ECB's offer of taking a 20 percent pay cut as part of board's plans to combat the financial challenges arising out of the pandemic. In a letter of Professional Cricketers' Association chief Tony Irish, Harrison expressed his concerns on the long-term impact of the pandemic.

"The pandemic is biggest challenge the sport has faced in the modern era although the full extent and impact of the pandemic on cricket is as yet unknown, it is already clear that it will be extremely significant," wrote Harrison. With its reserves going down to 11 million pounds in 2018-19 from 73 million pounds in 2015-16, a cricketless season could make a severe impact on ECB's balance sheet.

"We can only estimate the total financial impact on the game, which will not be clear for some time, but by way of offering an indication of the potential scale of the loss to the game, losing an entire cricket season - which is not an outlandish scenario - will cost cricket in England and Wales well in excess of £300m," Harrison wrote.

"Our absolute priority in the face of this challenge is firstly, to ensure the public safety of our people - our staff, players and colleagues around the game, but secondly, that the cricket network remains intact, and emerges from this crisis in a state to resume our trajectory towards a bright future."

Harrison is expecting the centrally contract players to take a pay cut in "these circumstances". "Whilst the health of the nation is under threat, the future of our sport depends on every single one of us sharing the load right now.

"In light of this, I am encouraging the PCA and all professional players to support the recommendations the first-class counties present to you next week, which may very well propose a 20% reduction in salaries for April and May, with a view to revisiting this on a monthly basis until we have navigated through the crisis. "I am hopeful that our players are able to contribute in rising to this unprecedented challenge.

If we can all pull our weight in working together and come through this, then we will not only reinforce the truly inspiring spirit of the cricket family, but we will safeguard the future of our sport and the livelihoods of everyone who works within it," added the chief executive.