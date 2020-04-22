Earth Day 2020: Kiren Rijiju, KL Rahul and other sportspersons urge people to protect planet's 'pristine natural beauty'

Around the world, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Earth Day was a unified response to an environment in crisis — oil spills, smog, rivers so polluted they literally caught fire.

Marking the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and cricketers like KL Rahul, Harmanpreet Kaur and others have come forward to urge people to save Earth and its pristine natural beauty.

Rijiju took to Twitter and posted a video to share an aerial view of forests in Arunachal Pradesh.

"On #EarthDay2020 I want to show you my home State of Arunachal Pradesh, India. This forest in Arunachal Pradesh is so dense that the sunlight never reaches the ground. Let's pledge to protect our beautiful mother earth & preserve its pristine natural beauty. #IndiaFightsCorona," Rijiju captioned the video.