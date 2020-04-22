Earth Day 2020: Kiren Rijiju, KL Rahul and other sportspersons urge people to protect planet's 'pristine natural beauty'

Around the world, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.
Earth Day was a unified response to an environment in crisis — oil spills, smog, rivers so polluted they literally caught fire.
Marking the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and cricketers like KL Rahul, Harmanpreet Kaur and others have come forward to urge people to save Earth and its pristine natural beauty.
Rijiju took to Twitter and posted a video to share an aerial view of forests in Arunachal Pradesh.
"On #EarthDay2020 I want to show you my home State of Arunachal Pradesh, India. This forest in Arunachal Pradesh is so dense that the sunlight never reaches the ground. Let's pledge to protect our beautiful mother earth & preserve its pristine natural beauty. #IndiaFightsCorona," Rijiju captioned the video.
In-form cricketer KL Rahul, who recently turned 28 on April 18 also shared some beautiful pictures of nature and said: "Let's not take the earth for granted and be responsible with our actions. Only we can save the earth for ourselves and our future generation. Start now!"
On the occasion of World Earth Day, India women's T20I skipper Kaur urged everyone to protect and preserve our 'mother earth'.
"We must work together towards preserving our environment and mother earth. This is our home and let's not allow it to suffer. #EarthDay2020," Harmanpreet tweeted.
India batsman Shubman Gill also urged everyone to 'come together and pledge to protect the earth and its natural beauty'.
"Today let's come together and pledge to protect the earth and its natural beauty. Us being responsible will make all the difference in protecting our planet. #EarthDay2020 #WorldEarthDay," Gill tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to work towards a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous planet on World Earth Day. Prime Minister Modi also gave a shout-out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19.
