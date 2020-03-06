DY Patil T20 Cup: Hardik Pandya slams 55-ball 158 against BPCL

Hardik underwent a surgery after suffering a lower-back injury five months ago and has since been on a road to recovery. He could not be fit in time for the New Zealand tour but started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.

After smashing 105 against CAG in a Group C encounter few days ago, he had said: "It's fantastic (platform) for someone like me. I have been away for almost six months. This is my second game after a long time. For me it is a good platform to see where I am currently and test my body. I am really happy with the way things have gone," Hardik said on DY Patil Sports Academy Facebook page.

On his big-hitting prowess, the 26-year old added: "If it's there in my arc I just back myself and go for it. Most of the times, it comes out pretty well. There is no plan that I am going to go out there and smash it."