Duleep trophy: Sachin Tendulkar questions team spirit

Kolkata: Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar feels BCCI President Sourav Ganguly should initiate a revamp of the Duleep Trophy as players competing in the event seem more focussed on individual performances than their teams.

The batting maestro feels that team bonding is missing from the four-day tournament, which can be reinvented by bringing in four Ranji Trophy semifinalists along with two teams of promising U-19 and U-23 players.

"I want him (Ganguly) to consider looking at the Duleep Trophy...I feel Duleep Trophy is one tournament where one is getting to hear that players are possibly more focused on their own performances and what the next tournament is and they play accordingly," Tendulkar told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"For instance if there's an IPL auction, or an upcoming T20 tournament or one-day, players end up playing in that mode and not for their team or looking at the need of the hour," he said.

The Duleep trophy was a five-team zonal tournament but now features India Blue, India Green and India Red in a round-robin format.

Ganguly took charge as the BCCI president on October 23 and within a week, he convinced the Bangladesh Cricet Board to play their first ever Day/Night Test at Eden Gardens.