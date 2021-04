Dream11 IPL 2021 Prediction for SRH vs KKR, Match 3: Best picks for SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

After two entertaining encounters, Vivo IPL progresses into day 3. Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on SunRisers Hyderabad on super-Sunday.

Led by Eoin Morgan, KKR has never fell short on star power but unfortunately their inconsistent performances have prevented them from moving into the top four in the last couple of years. Their fans would be hoping to see Andre Russell in full flow this time around.

SRH has lacked middle order strength in the recent past but its incredible bowling unit makes up for it. T. Natarajan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan have the capability to defend low totals.

Dream11 Prediction – SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – IPL 2021

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: My Dream11 Team

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team

Teams

SunRisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Probable Playing 11