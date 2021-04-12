Dream11 IPL 2021 Prediction for RR vs PBKS, Match 4: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Punjab Kings on Monday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in match 4 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Wankhede is a comparatively smaller ground with not much to offer for spinners which means that fans can expect a high scoring encounter.

Rajasthan Royals had a terrible season last time around. They ended up at 8th position on the points table. Their new recruits like Shivam Dube, Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris will add greatly to the squad this season. However, the leader of their bowling attack Jofra Archer will miss the first few games.

Punjab Kings have rebranded themselves but the good thing is that they have maintained their core this year. The KL Rahul led side lacked firepower in the bowling department last year and to fill that gap, they have recruited Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul

Batsmen: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Kartik Tyagi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

Teams

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

