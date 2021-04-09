Dream11 IPL 2021 Prediction for MI vs RCB, Match 1: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Stage is set, teams are ready, fans can't wait and here we go. In the first match of the Vivo IPL 2021, the defending champions Mumbai Indians are all set to take on King Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday.

RCB finished 4th on the points table last season whereas MI defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals of IPL 2020 to life the coveted trophy. In the last 5 encounters between the two sides, MI have won thrice whereas RCB have emerged victorious on two occasions.

Mumbai Indians are probably the most balanced side in the competition. With Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma at the top along with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, MI is a tough team to go past.

Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal are the backbone of the side. With the ball in hand, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will lead the attack and would expect adequate support from Rahul Chahar and the all-rounders.