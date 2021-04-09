Dream11 IPL 2021 Prediction for MI vs RCB, Match 1: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Stage is set, teams are ready, fans can't wait and here we go. In the first match of the Vivo IPL 2021, the defending champions Mumbai Indians are all set to take on King Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Friday.
RCB finished 4th on the points table last season whereas MI defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals of IPL 2020 to life the coveted trophy. In the last 5 encounters between the two sides, MI have won thrice whereas RCB have emerged victorious on two occasions.
Mumbai Indians are probably the most balanced side in the competition. With Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma at the top along with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, MI is a tough team to go past.
Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal are the backbone of the side. With the ball in hand, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will lead the attack and would expect adequate support from Rahul Chahar and the all-rounders.
RCB again bats heavy this season. They have modern day greats like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the side who can win games single-handedly for their franchise. With new recruits like Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson, RCB is expected to give a tough competition to the defending champions.
Dream11 Prediction – Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – IPL 2021
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, AB de Villiers
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal
MI vs RCB Dream11 Team:
Ishan Kishan(wk) , AB de Villiers(wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal
Teams
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed
Probable Playing 11
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Mohammad Azharuddin, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
