Dream11 IPL 2021 Prediction for KKR vs MI, Match 5: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

In Match 5 of IPL 2021, Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians. Rohit's paltan lost their first game of the season against RCB on the last ball of the match, whereas KKR have started their tournament with a thumping win against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians have a well-balanced side. Despite of losing the first game, they are not expected to make a lot of changes in the side. However, with Quinton de Kock available for selection, the management would have to choose between him and Chris Lynn. Lynn made a handy 49 in the first game against RCB.

The Knight Riders from Kolkata would look to carry their winning momentum forward after delivering an impressive performance against SRH. Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi looked in great touch. Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell would be trusted to go bonkers in the final few overs.

Dream11 Prediction – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) – IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians : My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh

Probable Playing 11