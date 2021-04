Dream11 IPL 2021 Prediction for CSK vs DC, Match 2: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

After a nail-biting tournament opener, the stage is set for the youngest versus the most experienced captain in the Vivo IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings led by 'Thala' Dhoni will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals had a dream run last season. Iyer's men emerged as the runner-up in IPL 2020. The team has maintained the similar core of players who guided the franchise to its first ever tournament finals. However, Shreyas Iyer will miss the entire 2020 season owing to a shoulder injury and in his absence, the flamboyant Rishabh Pant has been named the skipper of the side.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men had a disastrous 2020 season. They finished seventh on the points table. However, with Suresh Raina back in the side, Dwayne Bravo fit and ready to go and new recruits like Moeen Ali and K. Gowtham, CSK would be a tough team to go past this time.

Dream11 Prediction – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) – IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team:

Teams

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

Probable Playing 11