Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction for RR vs CSK, Match 4: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

A depleted Rajasthan Royals will on Tuesday take on Chennai Super Kings who look confident after scoring a win in Dream11 IPL's opening match against might Mumbai Indians.

RR will miss Ben Stokes but skipper Steve Smith's availability has provided some relief to the side. The absence of Stokes would not only severely impact Royals' batting prowess but will also affect its combination as the all-rounder is a reliable fifth bowler.

In Stokes' absence, the RR batting will depend on Indian contigent of Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson with foreign players Jos Buttler and Steve Smith providing weight to the side. Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, and Varun Aaron will the lead the pace attack with either Shreyas Gopal or Rahul Tewatia providing spin support.

CSK, who beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on Saturday, will rely heavily on their seniors like MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu. All-rounders like Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja provide flexibility to the side.

Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar will provide armour to the pace attack while Piyush Chawla or Imran Tahir may get a place in the palkying XI as the spinner.

RR vs CSK Dream11:

RR vs CSK Dream11 Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

RR vs CSK Dream11 batsmen: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith

RR vs CSK Dream11 All rounders: Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo

RR vs CSK Dream11 Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

RR vs CSK My Dream11 Team

MS Dhoni (wk), Steve Smith, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Jofra Archer, Lungi Ngidi, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar

Teams

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.