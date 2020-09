Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction for KKR vs MI, Match 5: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

A revamped Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first game on Wednesday against Mumbai Indians who faltered in their beginning match of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

MI have never won an opening game since 2013. In the opening match of the Dream11 IPL, MI failed to score a win against Chennai Super Kings. The Rohit Sharma-led squad is now looking to bounce back against KKR.

In what is being termed a match of batsmen, KKR would depend on hitters like Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell. They also have season bastman like Dinesh Karthik.

KKR's highest paid recruit Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav will lead the bowling attack with either Prasidh Krishana or Kamlesh Nagarkoti as the second pacer.

For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan will lead the batting attack while Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jasprit Bumrah will look to keep KKR batters on check.

Dream11 Prediction – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) – IPL 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Probable Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Siddhesh Lad, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Green

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah