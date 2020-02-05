Double delight for Prithvi Shaw makes Test comeback will open in debut ODI vs NZ

Hamilton/ New Delhi: Mumbai lad Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday made a comeback into the Indian Test team for the two-match series against New Zealand while Mayank Agarwal replaced injured Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad for the series beginning today.

Shaw, who last played for India in October 2018, returns to the Test side after Rohit was ruled out of the series due to a left calf muscle strain. The two-Test series begins in Wellington on February 21.

With Rohit also ruled out of three-match ODI series beginning here on Wednesday, Mayank Agarwal replaces Rohit in the side and is in line to open alongside Shaw, while K L Rahul will bat in the middle-order, Kohli confirmed.