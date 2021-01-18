Doting dad Virat Kohli changes Twitter bio following birth of daughter, here's what it reads now

Days after Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced the arrival of his first child with actress Anushka Sharma on Twitter, the cricketer has now changed his bio on the microblogging site.
It now reads as “A proud husband and father”.
Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter on January 11. The former announced on Twitter saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.
"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.
The couple had written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter's privacy.
Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them.
"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement.
They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time.
"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.
Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.
Sharma announced her pregnancy in August last year.