IPL 2021 | 'Doosre half ka toofan': Fans in love with MS Dhoni's new avatar as 'Cable Sitaara'

Advertisement

The remaining half of IPL 2021 is all set to resume with just under a month to go. The teams have too started reaching the destination for the tournament slated to begin on September 19 and the broadcasters are leaving no stone unturned to build interest of the fans for the IPL. In a new commercial, MS Dhoni is seen in gold-dyed hair as 'Cable Sitaara'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking to Twitter, IPL posted the video and wrote: "#VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once again! Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, 'coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Starts Sep 19 | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS." Chennai Super Kings started preparations for the UAE leg of the IPL at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai from Thursday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their preparations at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from Friday.

Last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) will depart for the UAE on Saturday. Star batsman Shreyas Iyer is already in the UAE with the fitness coach and the international stars will join the squad following the conclusion of their international commitments.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 07:02 PM IST