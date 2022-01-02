'Don't you think of family when you play overseas leagues for 2 months,' asks former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on Quinton de Kock's Test retirement

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lashed out at South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock for quitting Tests and preferring white-ball formats.

"Quinton de Kock had been playing strange cricket for the last year and a half. He came to Pakistan as captain but did not continue in the role afterwards," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

"Now, after playing one Test, he has announced his (Test) retirement. Such things spoil the team’s balance, the selection policy and affect the captain’s mindset."

After the first Test against India in Centurion, de Kock announced his decision to retire from Tests in order to spend more time with his young family. He is expecting his first child with his wife and said that he is committed to playing white-ball cricket for South Africa.

"Players have made sudden retirement a drama. Don’t you think of family when you play overseas leagues for nearly 2 months? Why is it that only Test cricket comes in the way? You are playing cricket in your own country in South Africa. This lack of interest is related to league cricket," said Butt.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 08:39 PM IST