Don't wanna bowl to Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana during powerplay: Australian pacer Megan Schutt

Sydney Clobbered by Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana recently, Australian pacer Megan Schutt says she hates playing against India and doesn't want to bowl at the marauding duo during powerplay when the two teams clash in the Women's T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.

Schutt, who took a crucial 2/17 in Australia's five-run win over South Africa in the rain-hit semifinal on Thursday, has still not recovered from the drubbing she got at the hands of Verma in the tournament-opener.

She was hit for four boundaries by Verma in her opening over of the tournament, and Schutt admitted her concerns about bowling to Indian openers.

"I just hate playing India - they've got the wood over me," Schutt was quoted as saying by the official website of the ICC.

"Smriti and Shefali have got me covered. That six Shafali hit me for in the tri-series was probably the biggest one I've ever been hit for.

"There are obviously some plans we're going to revisit as bowlers. (But) clearly, I'm not the best match-up to those two in the Powerplay. They find me quite easy to play," she added.