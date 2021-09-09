Don't know if 5th IND vs ENG Test match will happen: Sourav Ganguly after another member of India's support staff tests COVID-19 positive

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he is not sure whether the fifth and final Test match against England, scheduled from Friday at Manchester, will happen.

"We don't know if match will happen at the moment. Hopefully we can get some game," said Ganguly at the book launch of 'Mission Domination' in Kolkata.

This comes after Indian cricket team's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this, the team had to cancel its practice session today.

Parmar testing positive also leaves the team without a physio with the main physio Nitin Patel already in isolation.

According to news agency PTI, BCCI has asked England and Wales Cricket Board to spare a physio.

"The results of the RT-PCR tests (of players) are expected later in the day depending on which the fate of the game will be decided," said a BCCI source.

The players have been told to remain in their respective rooms as RT-PCR testing is being carried out.

Besides Ravi Shastri and Nitin Patel, fielding coach R Sridhar and Bharat Arun are also isolating in London.

Only batting coach Vikram Rathour was with the team when it won the fourth Test at the Oval on day five.

All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated but both teams are not operating in strict bio-bubbles with life in the United Kingdom almost back to normal.

For the unversed, India is leading the five-Test series 2-1 after winning the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs and the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs. The third Test at Headingley was won by England.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 06:57 PM IST