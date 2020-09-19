Don't have a Disney+ Hotstar subscription? Here's how you can still watch IPL 2020 using your Jio network

There are several Jio plans that offer complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar:

The Rs. 499 plan: This plan is valid for 56 days and provides buyers with 84 of high speed data (1.5 GB per day) as well as one year Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 399.

The Rs 598 plan: This plan is valid for 56 days and provides buyers with 2 GB high speed data per day as well as one year Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 399. Unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls can be made, and it has a limit of 2000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls as well as 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to the Jio apps.

The Rs 401 plan: This plan is valid for 28 days and provides buyers with 90 of high speed data (1.5 GB per day + 5 GB) as well as one year Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 399. Unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls can be made, and it has a limit of 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls as well as 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to the Jio apps.

The Rs 777 plan: This plan is valid for 84 days and provides buyers with 131 of high speed data (3 GB per day + 6 GB) as well as one year Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 399. Unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls can be made, and it has a limit of 3000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls as well as 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to the Jio apps.

The Rs 2599 plan: This plan is valid for 365 days and provides buyers with 740 of high speed data (2 GB per day + 10 GB) as well as one year Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 399. Unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls can be made, and it has a limit of 12,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls as well as 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to the Jio apps.