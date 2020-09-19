Don't have a Disney+ Hotstar subscription? Here's how you can still watch IPL 2020 using your Jio network

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage, the Dream 11 Indian Premier League had been shifted to the United Arab Emirates and is slated to start at 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 19. With no option of watching the teams from a stadium, and no media coverage of the matches, it will be telecast on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. This service is however not free, and requires a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP plans.
But while it may cost you, those with a Jio connection can also obtain a complimentary subscription when they purchase a data plan. You see, Jio has launched cricket plans that will also provide buyers with a year of complimentary membership. The multiple tariff plans are bundled with data, voice and the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399.
There are several Jio plans that offer complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar:
The Rs. 499 plan: This plan is valid for 56 days and provides buyers with 84 of high speed data (1.5 GB per day) as well as one year Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 399.
The Rs 598 plan: This plan is valid for 56 days and provides buyers with 2 GB high speed data per day as well as one year Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 399. Unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls can be made, and it has a limit of 2000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls as well as 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to the Jio apps.
The Rs 401 plan: This plan is valid for 28 days and provides buyers with 90 of high speed data (1.5 GB per day + 5 GB) as well as one year Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 399. Unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls can be made, and it has a limit of 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls as well as 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to the Jio apps.
The Rs 777 plan: This plan is valid for 84 days and provides buyers with 131 of high speed data (3 GB per day + 6 GB) as well as one year Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 399. Unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls can be made, and it has a limit of 3000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls as well as 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to the Jio apps.
The Rs 2599 plan: This plan is valid for 365 days and provides buyers with 740 of high speed data (2 GB per day + 10 GB) as well as one year Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs. 399. Unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls can be made, and it has a limit of 12,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls as well as 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to the Jio apps.
Jio has also come out with several data add-on packs.
These too will provide users with complimentary access to all the upcoming cricket matches via the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Take a look:
