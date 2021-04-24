'Donate plasma': Sachin Tendulkar urges Covid-19 survivors on his 48th birthday

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar appealed to the Covid-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tendulkar, who has just recovered from coronavirus infection, has said he will also donate plasma when he is eligible to do so.
The legendary batsman is celebrating his 48th birthday and thanked everyone for the wishes.
"Thank you, everyone, for your birthday wishes. It's truly made my day. The last month has been a tough month for me, I was tested positive and has to be isolated for 21 days. Your good wishes, my family and friends' good wishes, and last but not the least the doctors and the staff kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover," Tendulkar said in a video posted on his Twitter.
"Big thank you all of you. Last year I had inaugurated a plasma donation center and their message was if plasma is given at the right time patients can recover faster. I too when permissible would be donating plasma, I have had a word with my doctor," he further said.
"All of those who have recovered from COVID-19, consult your doctor, and when permissible please donate blood. With this, problems we are facing can be reduced. Please donate blood and help fellow Indians," Tendulkar added.
He had tested Covid-19 positive on March 27 and was shifted to hospital early this month. Tendulkar had been in home isolation after he was discharged from hospital on April 8.
