'Donate plasma': Sachin Tendulkar urges Covid-19 survivors on his 48th birthday

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar appealed to the Covid-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tendulkar, who has just recovered from coronavirus infection, has said he will also donate plasma when he is eligible to do so.

The legendary batsman is celebrating his 48th birthday and thanked everyone for the wishes.

"Thank you, everyone, for your birthday wishes. It's truly made my day. The last month has been a tough month for me, I was tested positive and has to be isolated for 21 days. Your good wishes, my family and friends' good wishes, and last but not the least the doctors and the staff kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover," Tendulkar said in a video posted on his Twitter.