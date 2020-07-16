Domestic schedule, Indian team's FTP on top of BCCI Apex Council Meeting agenda

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) tomorrow, the Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the Indian side and domestic schedule are among the 11-point agenda for the meeting.

In the AGM, tax-related matters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will also be discussed, as stated by the 11-point agenda for the meeting which has been accessed by ANI.

The Men in Blue were slated to play series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in July-August, but both series have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to commence from March 29, however it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the AGM, the hosting of IPL is also likely to be discussed.

It is being speculated that the tournament will be played in the September-November window if the T20 World Cup gets postponed.

The tournament might also be played outside India, as the country is currently witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The domestic schedule is also likely to be truncated looking at the rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

The Bihar Cricket Association has been witnessing administrative turmoil and as a result, this will be discussed in the BCCI's AGM.