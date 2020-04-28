Domestic cricket season still under wraps amid coronavirus crisis

New Delhi: The BCCI has not yet made any concrete back-up plan for the 2020-21 domestic season, which is due to start in August, but the man in charge, Saba Karim, says the priority will be to organise as many games as possible amid the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has already announced suspension of all its activities till July, including the domestic season, in the wake of the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. All sporting activities around the world have come to a grinding halt.

"There are no concrete back up plans as such. There is still time for August. We are taking month by month," said Karim, who is BCCI general manger - cricket operations.

The 2019-20 season began with the Duleep Trophy in August and ended with the Ranji Trophy final last month.

The season-ending Irani Cup, which was to start four days after the Ranji Trophy final, was put on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The IPL has been postponed indefinitely and there is a possibility that it might be held in September when the domestic season is also underway. So far, no other cricketing activity has happened in India at the time of IPL.