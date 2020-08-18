Does Rohit Sharma deserve the Khel Ratna ahead of Dravid, Ganguly, Sehwag?

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma was among the four athletes recommended on Tuesday for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award -- the country's highest sporting honour.
This is only the second time that four athletes have been recommended for the top sporting accolade.
The 33-year-old Rohit will only be the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, just-retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli to be conferred with the Khel Ratna.
Tendulkar was the first Indian cricketer to get the Khel Ratna in 1998, followed by Dhoni in 2007 and Kohli in 2018, who won it jointly with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.
The committee, comprising the likes of Virender Sehwag and former hockey captain Sardar Singh, met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters here.
While Rohit has been recognised for his ever-rising accomplishments with the bat, especially during in the 2019 World Cup in which he was a star performer, one cannot help but wonder why Indian cricket legends like Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid never won the highest sporting honour.
Keeping that in mind, let us compare the ODI and Test career-batting stats of Sharma, Sehwag, Ganguly and Dravid.
Rohit Sharma:
ODI (2007-)
Matches played: 224
Runs: 9,115
High score: 264
Average: 49.3
Test (2013-)
Matches played: 32
Runs: 2,141
High score: 212
Average: 46.5
Virender Sehwag:
ODI (1999-2013)
Matches played: 251
Runs: 8,273
High score: 219
Average: 35.0
Test (2001-2013)
Matches played: 104
Runs: 8,586
High score: 319
Average: 49.3
Sourav Ganguly:
ODI (1992-2007)
Matches played: 311
Runs: 11,363
High score: 183
Average: 41.0
Test (1996-2008)
Matches played: 113
Runs: 7,212
High score: 239
Average: 42.2
Rahul Dravid:
ODI (1996-2011)
Matches played: 344
Runs: 10,889
High score: 153
Average: 39.2
Test (1996-2012)
Matches played: 164
Runs: 13,288
High score: 270
Average: 52.3
Depending on the stats, don't you think all should have won the award given their importance and performance in Indian cricket history?
