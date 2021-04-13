Does IPL come under essential services in Maharashtra? Here's what MCA official has to say

Meanwhile, many on social media are wondering whether the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) comes under the gambit of essential services. For the uninitiated, 10 IPL matches are supposed to be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Two matches have already been played and eight are remaining. The last of these remaining eight matches will be played on April 25. So, how come IPL matches are being played even after the government has announced lockdown-like restrictions?

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official on conditions of anonymity, said the new COVID-19 curbs has go nothing to do with the IPL. "I don’t think the lockdown has to do anything to do with the proceedings as there are no spectators and all the people (involved in the matches) are in the bubble," said the official. "All the groundsmen at the venue are stationed there and all their requirements are met," he added.

Mumbai will be next hosting the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Thursday and then on Friday, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with each other.