'Do some research': Kevin Pietersen slams Donald Trump after he messes up Sachin Tendulkar's name

As soon as Trump mentioned the names of the two biggest cricketers to come out from India, the entire Motera Stadium erupted in joy and a loud cheer. Even India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having a big smile when the names of Tendulkar and Kohli were mentioned.

The US president also heaped praises on Modi as he described him as an "exceptional leader" who works day and night for India.

Modi is a "living proof" of what an Indian can achieve with hard work as Trump referred to his humble background as a tea-seller, who had a landslide win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

As the world's largest economy, India gives hope to all humanity and has become an economic giant, Trump said.

"Namaste, it is a great honour for me to be here," the US president said, describing India as an amazing nation.

"There is a difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting its people free - that is India. India and the US have natural and enduring friendship," he said.

Trump also touched on India's cultural diversity and riches as he highlighted the success of its blockbuster movies like DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Sholay.

The 'Namaste Trump' event is based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September.

(With Agency Inputs)