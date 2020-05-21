'Do not forget to run away': Ben Stokes' advice for married cricketers after smashing windows

Athletes have started returned to training as the coronavirus crisis in the UK gets better, and England cricket Ben Stokes shared a video of his individual training on social media to engage with his fans.

In the video, Stokes is seen throwing a ball against the wall of his house and training. Interestingly, he also had an advice for all the married cricketers out there.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes posted the video and wrote: "Throw throw throw your ball gently against your house...if ya smash a window don't forget to run away from your wife and get used to eating and sleeping outside."