'Do not forget to run away': Ben Stokes' advice for married cricketers after smashing windows

Athletes have started returned to training as the coronavirus crisis in the UK gets better, and England cricket Ben Stokes shared a video of his individual training on social media to engage with his fans.
In the video, Stokes is seen throwing a ball against the wall of his house and training. Interestingly, he also had an advice for all the married cricketers out there.
Taking to Twitter, Stokes posted the video and wrote: "Throw throw throw your ball gently against your house...if ya smash a window don't forget to run away from your wife and get used to eating and sleeping outside."
Cricket is slowly and steadily finding its feet after coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted all bilateral series and national T20 leagues in March.
The Daily Mail report further stated that players have been told to maintain regular washing of hands and a two-metre social distance. They have been also asked not to use sweat or saliva on the cricket balls.
Meanwhile, in India, there is a mild possibility for the Indian Premier League to take place in empty stadiums as the government plans to ease down the lockdown restrictions in the country.
However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to comment on the fate of the 13th season of the IPL.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)