DJ Bravo is Master Champion no longer

The West Indies rebel and T20 superstar has long been famous for his "Champion" song and dance, popularized by his IPL team, Chennai Super Kings. Once the song grew in popularity, Dwayne Bravo took to calling himself 'Master Champion', and given his predisposition to winning T20 titles, it was an accurate title.

But now he's changing it again, and it appears that he now wishes to go the gentlemanly route. Henceforth, the former Master Champion shall be known as Mr. Champion.

Bravo took to Intsagram to make this momentous declaration after his Abu Dhabi T10 side - the Maratha Arabians - won that tournament, another in a long list of accolades for the 36-year-old all-rounder.