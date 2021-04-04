'Distressed': Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan condole deaths of 22 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack

So far 17 bodies have been recovered from the site of the encounter today, said Chhattisgarh Director-General of Police DM Awasthi on Sunday. Local sources on the ground claimed that the death toll figures may shoot up to 28.

As per the latest inputs, 31 jawans injured in the gunfight have been admitted to the hospitals at Bijapur, Jagdalpur, and Raipur, but the number may surge up to 37, the sources said.

Notably, seven critically injured jawans were airlifted to Raipur, on Saturday, and admitted to a private hospital.

Chhattisgarh government, on Saturday, issued a press release stating that five security forces were killed and 12 injured in a fierce encounter between the forces and Naxals in the Bijapur district.

Meanwhile, HM Amit Shah told the Chief Minister that the Union Government and the State Government will together win this fight. He said that whatever help is needed from the central government, will be given to the state government.