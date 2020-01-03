Disabled youth thanks Sachin Tendulkar for sharing his video

Recently, a video of specially-abled child playing cricket surfaced the Internet. In the video, we see kids having the time of their lives playing cricket on school grounds. But, what grabbed our attention is the specially-abled kid showcasing sheer determination and quality to play the game same as others. You will see the child sprinting on his knees and hands to score runs.

Uploaded on Twitter by an Indian Forest Officer, Sudha Ramen, the video has grabbed eyeballs of many around the world. The viewers garnered their support for the specially-abled kid and admire his determination to play the game whatsoever the reasons.