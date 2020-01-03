Disabled youth thanks Sachin Tendulkar for sharing his video

Recently, a video of specially-abled child playing cricket surfaced the Internet. In the video, we see kids having the time of their lives playing cricket on school grounds. But, what grabbed our attention is the specially-abled kid showcasing sheer determination and quality to play the game same as others. You will see the child sprinting on his knees and hands to score runs.
Uploaded on Twitter by an Indian Forest Officer, Sudha Ramen, the video has grabbed eyeballs of many around the world. The viewers garnered their support for the specially-abled kid and admire his determination to play the game whatsoever the reasons.
Amazed by the child's spirit and determination, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter extending his New Year wishes with the inspirational video.
"Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too," the Master Blaster wrote.
The child named Madda Ram Kawasi is a cricket enthusiast and has been at it since last two years, scoring in style! "My father is a farmer, I have been playing cricket for two years, I take runs by crawling. I want to thank Sachin Tendulkar sir for sharing my video," Madda Ram told ANI.
After the video went viral, Sachin Tendulkar extended new year wishes with the video of the young champion. Madda Ram thanked Tendulkar for sharing his video as quoted by ANI.
In the video, we can see the child from Chattisgarh's Dantewada district blasting the ball away and crawling for runs. Madda Ram has been playing cricket for the last 2 years with such sheer determination and love for the sport.
