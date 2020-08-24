Dinesh Karthik weighs in on the 'Mankad' debate, states two 'issues' with the controversial rule

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has weighed in on the 'Mankad' debate, stating that there are two issues with the controversial rule.

"There are two issues I have with this 'Mankad' run out. First is the implementation of it. Second is the name 'Mankad' run out," Karthik was quoted as saying by 'cricketnext' website.

"The person who did it first time was Vinoo Mankad. Interestingly, he was alert enough to do that dismissal. But more importantly, nobody remembers the batsman who got run out. It was Bill Brown," he pointed out.

Vinoo Mankad, during the 1948 Tour of Australia, ran opposition batsman Bill Brown out at the non-striker's end after he backed up too far despite repeated warnings. The Australian media outraged over it and called it "Mankading" even though Sir Don Bradman found the dismissal to be perfectly legal.

"All the way from Don Bradman to Sunil Gavaskar, everyone has said it's completely within the rules. The ICC and MCC have also taken a stand that it is okay. So I don't see the reason why bowlers or any team that does it is looked at in a negative way," he added.

"The person who did it first time was Vinoo Mankad. Interestingly, he was alert enough to do that dismissal. But more importantly, nobody remembers the batsman who got run out. It was Bill Brown," he pointed out.

Karthik's comments come after Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting cited 2019 IPL incident of Ravichandran Ashwin mankading Jos Butler. Ponting said that he would have a chat with Ashwin and advise him that the dismissal is against the 'Spirit of the Game'.