Dinesh Karthik steps down as KKR captain, Eoin Morgan new skipper

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik has informed the team management that he wished to handover the captaincy to Eoin Morgan to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team’s cause.

Despite four wins from seven matches, KKR has not looked in perfect form with inconsistent performance of their batsmen being a major cause of concern for the team management.

Commenting on Karthik's decison, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said “we are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes."

"We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner,” he said.

KKR will next face defending champions Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The match is likely to be Eoin Morgan's first as the KKR skipper.