Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal become parents to twins; Twitter congratulates the family of five

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and wife Dipika Pallikal have become to twins, the former announced on Social Media on Thursday.

"And just like that 3 became 5. Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys, Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik, and we could not be happier," wrote Karthik.

Karthik played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 and scored 223 runs in the 17 matches he played. He will now lead Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy next month.

Twitteratti was quick to congratulate the couple after the 36-year-old made the announcement.

"Like a true batsman DK converted one into two Congratulations to both of you. And lots of love and blessings to the little ones," wrote Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his quirky ways on Twitter.

It's now a Family of 🖐🏼 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦🐶💜



Big, big congratulations to @DineshKarthik and @DipikaPallikal on becoming parents of two beautiful twin sons - Our Knight Riders' family just got a little 𝘵𝘸𝘰 bigger!



📷 @DineshKarthik #KKR #AmiKKR #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/sWijXw5Soo — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 28, 2021

Loving the names- beautifully thought out first names, and so proud of the middle and last names . Congratulations and God bless you all. @DineshKarthik @DipikaPallikal https://t.co/k14RFc0Deq — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) October 28, 2021

Congratulations 🥳 to you both. Though Dipika you are a star ⭐️ — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 28, 2021

Congratulations .. what an amazing news.. @DineshKarthik @DipikaPallikal life starts now guys.. Ek se bhalle 2 wah.. So Happy for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 👶 👶 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦🍼🍼 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 28, 2021

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 07:52 PM IST