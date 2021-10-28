e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 08:23 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal become parents to twins; Twitter congratulates the family of five

Dinesh Karthik took to social media to announce the news
FPJ Web Desk
Dinesh Karthik (l) with wife Dipika Pallikal. | Photo: Twitter/Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik (l) with wife Dipika Pallikal. | Photo: Twitter/Dinesh Karthik

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and wife Dipika Pallikal have become to twins, the former announced on Social Media on Thursday.

"And just like that 3 became 5. Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys, Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik, and we could not be happier," wrote Karthik.

Karthik played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 and scored 223 runs in the 17 matches he played. He will now lead Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy next month.

Twitteratti was quick to congratulate the couple after the 36-year-old made the announcement.

"Like a true batsman DK converted one into two Congratulations to both of you. And lots of love and blessings to the little ones," wrote Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his quirky ways on Twitter.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 07:52 PM IST
