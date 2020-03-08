'Dil jeetne wala cricket khela humari ladkiyon ne': Twitter reacts after India lose to Australia in T20 World Cup final

The Indian women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur was completely outplayed by Australia on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Women's T20 World Cup final. Australia defeated India by 85 runs and lifted their fifth trophy after winning in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Chasing 185, India got off to the worst start possible as Shafali Verma (2) was sent back to the pavilion by Megan Schutt on the third ball of the innings.

Jemimah Rodrigues (0) also perished in the second over of the innings. Smriti Mandhana (11) soon followed her and India's hopes of winning the first 20-over World Cup title looked like a distant dream.

The final nail in the coffin for India came in the sixth over of the innings as Harmanpreet (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Jess Jonassen, reducing the team to 30/4.

Earlier, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy played fantastic knocks of 78 and 75 respectively to take Australia's score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

The duo went on to stitch a partnership of 115 runs. Meanwhile, Healy also broke the record for registering the fastest fifty in the history of ICC event finals.

However, Twitterati stood behind the Indian team. "Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. Raising hands @BCCIWomen," tweeted Virat Kohli.

"Hard luck ladies @BCCIWomen, but we are all still so proud of you! Congratulations to Australia," tweeted actor Abhishek Bachchan. "And India, well played to get to the final. It was an excellent campaign till today. Look forward to more," said commentator Harsha Bhogle.

