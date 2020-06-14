'Difficult to process': Virat Kohli mourns the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput

Many others from the cricketing world took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the actors family.

"Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti," wrote Virender Sehwag.

"I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans," wrote India's head coach Ravi Shastri.

Sushant was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he played the role of the skipper himself.

Kiran More, former India cricketer who trained Sushant for his role as MS Dhoni in the film, mourned the actor's death. "It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don't know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend," wrote the former wicket-keeper.