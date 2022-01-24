'Difficult journeys help you to improve and grow stronger': KL Rahul after India suffer 3-0 whitewash against South Africa

India's formidable batting line-up was a letdown as they were handed an embarrassing 0-3 whitewash by a South African team in transition after falling four runs short in the third and final ODI in Cape Town on Sunday.

Despite half centuries by Virat Kohli (65 off 83 balls), Shikhar Dhawan (61 off 73 balls) and Deepak Chahar (54 off 34 balls), India were on the losing side for a third straight time, this time in pursuit of 288, ending a disastrous tour of the 'Rainbow Nation'.

The team began the tour on a rousing note, winning the opening Test by 113 runs but lost the plot thereafter, failing miserably to challenge the South Africans. It was especially for KL Rahul, who lost all four matches he captained during the tour (one Test and three ODIs).

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter on Monday, the stylish batter said that leading the country was a great honour for him.

"Difficult journeys help you to improve and grow stronger. The results might not have gone our way, but we will learn from the mistakes. Leading the country was a great honour, a proud moment which cannot be described in words," he wrote. "The work does not stop as we focus on getting better and never giving up. Thank you for your support," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahul said the Indian batters' shot selection was poor.

"Deepak Chahar gave us a real chance of winning the game. Quite an exciting game, just disappointed we ended up on the losing side. We gave ourselves a real chance, something we can learn from and get better. Quite obvious where we've gone wrong. No shying away from it," said Rahul.

"At times our shot selection has been poor. Even with the ball, we haven't been hitting the right areas consistently. Have played well in patches but haven't built pressure over a long period. Can't fault the boys for their passion and effort. In terms of skill and understanding the situation - sometimes we've gone wrong. But it happens - we've got some new guys in the team. In the one-day series at times we've kept doing the same mistakes. It's early in our journey to the World Cup. We can go back, have some hard conversations," he added.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:59 PM IST