'Different people different rules...': Harbhajan Singh wonders why Suryakumar Yadav is not in team India

On Monday the Board of Control for Cricket in India released the list of players who would be taking part in the upcoming tour of Australia. Team India will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia. However, the omission of well performing players such as Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav has raised a few eyebrows.

Both of these individuals are currently playing in the IPL. Mumbai Indians' right-handed batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, had scored a total of 283 runs through 11 matches. His team is currently leading the points table. Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Axar Patel also failed to make it to the team list.

Reacting to the omission, fellow cricketer, Harbhajan Singh wondered what else Yadav could do to get selected to play for Team India. "He has been performing every IPL and Ranji season..,different people different rules I guess," he opined, uging the BCCI and all selectors to see his records.