'Different people different rules...': Harbhajan Singh wonders why Suryakumar Yadav is not in team India

On Monday the Board of Control for Cricket in India released the list of players who would be taking part in the upcoming tour of Australia. Team India will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia. However, the omission of well performing players such as Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav has raised a few eyebrows.
Both of these individuals are currently playing in the IPL. Mumbai Indians' right-handed batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, had scored a total of 283 runs through 11 matches. His team is currently leading the points table. Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Axar Patel also failed to make it to the team list.
Reacting to the omission, fellow cricketer, Harbhajan Singh wondered what else Yadav could do to get selected to play for Team India. "He has been performing every IPL and Ranji season..,different people different rules I guess," he opined, uging the BCCI and all selectors to see his records.
Harbhajan however is not the only cricketer who felt the need to comment on the omission. "Hard luck @akshar2026 and @surya_14kumar on not making it to the indian team dis time. Some years down d line, few cosy group of people will say that u both were born/played at d wrong Era but i would say u cud have easily played along side ur competitors (sic)," tweeted cricketer Manoj Tiwari.
Check out the full list of players for the Australia tour, as given by the BCCI:
Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy
Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur
Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj
Four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - will travel with the Indian contingent.
