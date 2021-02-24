'Didn't want game in Tests to get affected because of non-selection in ODIs': Ishant Sharma on playing 100th

Does he think that being dropped from white ball squads and also missing out on a couple of seasons of IPL helped him reach to the milestone quicker than many others? "I normally treat this as a blessing in disguise. It's not that I don't want to play white ball as that's what is the job of a sportsman but if he is not playing, what does he do? At best he can train.

"I didn't want my Test cricket to get affected because of my non-selection in ODIs. At least I should be grateful that I am at least playing one format," he said.

For him, it was important that he forgets what's not there and be grateful for what he has.

"So if you don't think too much, be grateful and try to focus on the format you are playing, it only helps you. May be it helped me in completing 100 Tests.

"Having said that, I don't think had I played three formats, I couldn't have played 100 Tests. May be it would have taken a bit longer. I am only 32 and not 42." So does crossing Kapil Dev's 131 Tests cross his mind? "131 will take a long time. I only want to think about qualifying for the WTC final. This is my World Cup where if I win can have the same feeling that others had while winning ODI world Cup." Ask him about Jimmy Anderson playing at 38 and if he could play till that age, he laughs. "38? I will go one game at a time. You never know what comes next. Yes, I am more professional about my recovery now. Earlier, I would train hard but didn't focus on my recovery. As you grow older, you need to recover well to bowl long spells, take care of your body."