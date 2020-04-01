'Didn't have that kind of support under Mahi and Virat': Yuvraj Singh's fondest memory is playing under Sourav Ganguly

Yuvraj Singh's 17-year career saw him playing under various Indian captains and the former cricketer has now revealed his favourite leader.

Despite winning 'Player of the Tournament' and lifting the 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni, Yuvraj has revealed that his time under Sourav Ganguly was the best due to the support he got from the BCCI President.

"I have played under Sourav [Ganguly] and had a lot of support from him. I have more memories of time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn’t have that kind of support from Mahi [MS Dhoni] and Virat [Kohli]," the 38-year-old told Sportstar.

Yuvraj also said that Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan was the toughest bowler he faced.

"I really struggled against [Muttiah] Muralitharan. I had no clue against him. Then Sachin [Tendulkar] told me to start sweeping [against Muralitharan] and I was at ease." he said.

"Glenn [McGrath] would trouble me a lot with the away-going delivery. Luckily, I didn’t play much against McGrath because I was sitting out and cheering for the seniors in the Test matches."

Yuvraj has over 11,000 runs in 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is. He also has a tally of 148 wickers in all three formats of the game.