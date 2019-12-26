Didn't break any protocols, clarifies Devang Gandhi

Kolkata: Devang Gandhi later clarified that he entered Bengal's dressing room after taking permission from the match referee and Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) during the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra at Eden Gardens.

"No breach because I have obtained prior permission from the match referee, ACU and it was not during the course of the match which was very important. Most of the players were out and physio suggested that you come in and I was there for a little bit and then went out straight away. I was not comfortable myself as in the last three years I have not broken any protocols," Gandhi said.