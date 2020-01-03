Did you miss me? Jasprit Bumrah announces his return with quintessential yorker

Ahead of the upcoming first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday had a training session to perfect his bowling skills.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a photo of Bumrah, in which the pacer can be seen having a discussion with bowling coach Bharat Arun.

"And...He's BACK @Jaspritbumrah93 all set for a session at the nets," BCCI tweeted.