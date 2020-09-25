Did Rohan Gavaskar just hit out at Anushka Sharma in his father's defence? Check out his cryptic tweet

Slamming Gavaskar, Anushka penned down a post in her Instagram stories.

She wrote, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game?

I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the precess?

It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose names stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this."

Netizens, however, had different views. Some posted comments defending the former cricketer while some went on to call him misogynist and sexist.

Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan soon tweeted a cryptic post on Twitter. He said, "I love cholocate. Read it again. This is how you fail your exams."