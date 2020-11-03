Did Pakistan PM Imran Khan take drugs? Here's what former teammate Sarfaraz Nawaz has to say

Former Pakistan bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz in an explosive revelation says he had seen Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan take drugs when he used to represent the country in cricket.
Disclosing he had seen Imran Khan consume drugs, Sarfaraz Nawaz said, “He had come to my house in London in 1987 with Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Salim Malik for a meal and also consumed charas. He also rolled a currency note and sniffed some white substance. He had also consumed drugs in Islamabad.”
Sarfaraz Nawaz also dared Imran Khan to deny his allegations and file a defamation suit against him.
This is not the first time such grave allegations have been brought forward against the current Prime Minister of Pakistan. In the past, Imran Khan's ex-wife, Reham Khan, had alleged that the former all-rounder is a womaniser and a regular drug abuse.
Reham also claimed that she used to get physically assaulted by him, adding that Imran was also in a live-in relationship with a married person. According to Reham's book, Imran used to consume heroin and other banned drugs like Rophynol.
Sarfaraz, meanwhile, donned the green jersey with Imran for a long time. The former was active between 1969 to 1984 during which he played a total of 55 Tests and 45 ODIs for the national team. After retiring in 1985, Sarfaraz went on to become a parliamentarian.
