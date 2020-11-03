Did Pakistan PM Imran Khan take drugs? Here's what former teammate Sarfaraz Nawaz has to say

Former Pakistan bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz in an explosive revelation says he had seen Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan take drugs when he used to represent the country in cricket.

Disclosing he had seen Imran Khan consume drugs, Sarfaraz Nawaz said, “He had come to my house in London in 1987 with Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Salim Malik for a meal and also consumed charas. He also rolled a currency note and sniffed some white substance. He had also consumed drugs in Islamabad.”

Sarfaraz Nawaz also dared Imran Khan to deny his allegations and file a defamation suit against him.