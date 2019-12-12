Did ‘brother’ AB De Villiers inspire Virat Kohli’s ‘comical O’ celebration?

Virat Kohli’s antics on-the-field have become a talking point. While his notebook celebration in the 1st T20I was the talk of town, his comical look against Kesrick Williams after hitting a six seems to be inspired by an RCB teammate.

During India's final T20I match against West Indies at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the Indian skipper was spotted sledging the bowler. As Williams sent forth a slower ball during the 18th over, Kohli hit the ball cow corner to score another six -- his first against Williams.

Even as the ball soared towards the stands, Kohli opened his mouth to form an 'O' shape and looked at Williams with comical surprise for several seconds.

One Twitter wondered if he picked up the comical celebration from AB De Villiers.