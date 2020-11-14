Dhoni's replacement? Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad names Ishan Kishan as 'hot contender' in T20I and ODI

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League ended with Mumbai Indians lifting the trophy for the record fifth time as they beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets on November 10.

With the tournament concluded, the Indian contingent will not train for their upcoming tour of Australia for which they have already arrived in Sydney where the first ODI will take place on November 27.

The tour will see India and Australia playing out 3 ODIs followed by as many T20Is and 4 Tests.

In August, India's most successful captain MS Dhoni called time on his retirement from the Indian national team. With that said, the selectors are now tasked with filling the wicket-keeping batsman slot, for which there are contenders aplenty.

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, there are only few who can fill Dhoni's gloves.

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad, however, has named IPL 2020 winner Ishan Kishan as a "hot contender" in the T20Is and ODIs.

Speaking to TOI, Prasad said: “It’s really fantastic to see this pocket dynamite in action. He had a fantastic IPL. Batting at No. 4 and later opening the innings, shows his adaptability and temperament. His ability to switch gears as per the team’s requirements will definitely place him as a hot contender for the wicketkeeper-batsman slot for Team India in both T20s & ODIs in times to come.”

“If he can keep wickets well and bat the same way he did in the IPL, he will be a welcome addition to the national squad,” he added.