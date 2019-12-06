When is MS Dhoni coming back? Dada says they've discussed it

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly spoke ahead of the first T20 between India and West Indies, and one of the biggest topics of discussion was MS Dhoni. Ganguly said that the BCCI has spoken with Dhoni regarding his break from cricket, and his plans for the future.

Dhoni has not played any international cricket since India's semi-final loss against New Zealand in the World Cup. He has made himself unavailable for selection at present, and has not announced when his self-imposed exile will end.

Ravi Shastri in recent times has suggested that Dhoni will return for the IPL, and that he will be in contention for a spot in the World Cup T20 squad.