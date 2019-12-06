When is MS Dhoni coming back? Dada says they've discussed it

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly spoke ahead of the first T20 between India and West Indies, and one of the biggest topics of discussion was MS Dhoni. Ganguly said that the BCCI has spoken with Dhoni regarding his break from cricket, and his plans for the future.
Dhoni has not played any international cricket since India's semi-final loss against New Zealand in the World Cup. He has made himself unavailable for selection at present, and has not announced when his self-imposed exile will end.
Ravi Shastri in recent times has suggested that Dhoni will return for the IPL, and that he will be in contention for a spot in the World Cup T20 squad.
When asked about Dhoni, Ganguly said:
"I can't say this here. We have had discussions with MS Dhoni. We will leave it at that. Somebody of that stature of MS Dhoni any respect. The BCCI can't be thankful enough for what he has done to Indian cricket. I have always said it's on MS Dhoni at the moment. It's on MS Dhoni. We will address that as and when it comes. Things should remain in closed doors, especially when it comes to dealing with legendary names. "Yes (I have spoken to him since taking over as BCCI president). We are in touch. We speak to Virat Kohli as well. We speak to the selectors. That's where it lies at the moment," Ganguly said.
India is currently playing the West Indies in a three-match T20 series.
