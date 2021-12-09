Dhawal Kulkarni Birthday Special: Interesting facts to know about limited overs specialist

Dhawal Kulkarni's name has come up frequently in the cricketing fraternity of Mumbai ever since he landed up in the U17 Vijay Hazare competition in 2005-06. Born of December 10, 1988, Kulkarni is a genuine swing bowler who clocks an average speed in the mid 130s. Over the years, he has regularly been in the list of India's pace bowling list although mostly on the bench.

The bowler has featured in white-ball cricket for the country and to be fair to him, hasn't really let his side down during those stints, producing fairly good numbers.

As Kulkarni turns 32 this year here's a look at his journey:

When did Dhawal Kulkarni first come into spotlight:

Dhawal first came into the spotlight after his performances for Mumbai Under-17s in the 2005-06 Vijay Merchant Trophy. Impressive performances at the U-19 state level, including 8 for 47 against Tamil Nadu, earned him a place on the India U-19 tour of Sri Lanka in 2007. He continued the good work there and was rewarded with a spot in Mumbai's side for the Ranji one-dayers in 2008, as well as a contract with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

In his first Ranji season, he emerged the tournament's most successful bowler, taking 42 wickets and invariably providing early breakthroughs for Mumbai, the eventual winners. The dream season continued with his inclusion in the Test squad for the tour of New Zealand in 2009.

The Mumbai side have looked up to him for breakthroughs and he has rarely disappointed. In the 2012-13 season, Dhawal once again emerged among the top wicket-takers as Mumbai stormed their way to a whopping 40th Ranji title.

Kulkarni in domestic cricket:

Kulkarni, in domestic cricket, however has established himself as one of the leading seam bowlers in the country, marrying accuracy to new-ball swing, and picking up over 200 first-class wickets. He has invariably performed in big matches: he picked up five-fors in the Ranji Trophy finals of 2008-09, 2012-13 and 2015-16, and helped Mumbai out of a sticky situation with the bat in the 2009-10 final, his second-innings 87 proving critical in a narrow win over Karnataka.

Kulkarni in international cricket:

Dhawal Kulkarni made his debut for India in the ODI format against England at Edgbaston in 2014. He had figures of 0/35 in his 7 overs. He was dropped for the following game. He was not picked in the next ODI series against West Indies at home as well. Overall, Kulkarni has played only 12 matches in his career and taken 19 wickets.

While he made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2016. He took the solitary wicket of Graeme Cremer in his four overs. He played the next T20I as well against Zimbabwe and picked 2/23 in four overs.

Dhawal Kulkarni in Indian Premier League (IPL):

Dhawal Kulkarni has been an unsung performer in the IPL. In his initial years, he played for his native franchise Mumbai Indians before moving to Rajasthan Royals until the latter’s suspension in 2015 saw him moving to Gujarat Lions for two years.

In 2016, appearing for the Gujarat Lions, Kulkarni performed admirably for them in their first season. He took part in all the 14 league games and took 18 wickets with a best of 4/14.

In the 2018 IPL Player Retention Ceremony, he was not retained by the returning Rajasthan Royals franchise but played the 2019 season for them. The 31-year-old was picked by Mumbai Indians in a trading window from the Rajasthan Royals.

However, considering the wealth of experience that he has at the domestic level, he is a good signing to have in the squad to mix with the younger boys.

Overall, Dhawal has played 92 matches in the IPL picking 86 wickets at an impressive strike-rate of 20.78.

