Dhanday Rudra’s props Dilip Vengsarkar XI’s innings

Mumbai: Dhanday Rudra brilliant knock of 169 lifted Dilip Vengsarkar XI to post 308 in their first innings against Chandrakant Pandit XI on the first day of the second round league match of the 24th Shalini Bhalekar Trophy (boys’ under-23) Selection Trials cricket tournament, here on Tuesday.

The tournament organised by Mangesh Bhalekar in association with the Dadar Parsi Zoroastrian Sports Club and played at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana II, Kandivali, on Tuesday. The tournament is being conducted under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Besides Rudra’s massive effort, the other Vengsarkar XI who made useful contributions were, Sarfaraz Khan 34 and Ajit Pahalwan 36. Chandrakant Pandit successful bowlers were Yashraj Malap (3-64) and Maxwell Swaminathan (4-38). In reply, Pandit XI were 83 for 1 wicket, at the draw of stumps. Srujan Athawale (37) and Agni Chopra (34) were at the crease.

Lalchand Rajput XI scored a whopping 390 runs for the loss of just four wickets against Jahangir Pithawala XI. Adeeb Usmani powered his way to a 112 runs knock, while other contributors were Siddharth Akre (90), Bhupen Lalwani (72) and Harshit Janwadkar (69). Aman Khan (2-72) was the only Jahangir Pithawala XI bowler to get the wickets.

Brief scores

Dilip Vengsarkar XI (1st innings): 308 (Dhanday Rudra 169, Sarfaraz Khan 34, Ajit Pahalwan 36; Yashraj Malap 3-64, Maxwell Swaminathan 4-38) against Chandrakant Pandit XI (1st innings): 83-1 (Srujan Athawale 37 batting, Agni Chopra 34 batting).

Lalchand Rajput XI (1st innings): 390-4 (Adeeb Usmani 112, Siddharth Akre 90, Bhupen Lalwani 72, Harshit Janwadkar 69; Aman Khan 2-72) againts Jahangir Pithawala XI. Played at Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana I, Kandivali.