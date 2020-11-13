Despite RCB's failed IPL campaign, Justin Langer terms Virat Kohli as 'best player'

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to advance to the second qualifier of this year's Indian Premier League playoffs. His side was eliminated by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli, who failed to lead his side to their maiden IPL title, was termed as the 'best player' by Australia head coach Justin Langer.

India is set for the Australian tour, for which players have already landed in Sydney where the first ODI will take place on November 27.

India is scheduled to play against Australia in 3 ODIs, 3 T20s, and 4 Tests. Out of the four Test matches, Kohli has decided to play only one, and will be returning to his wife Anushka Sharma who is due for delivery in January.

"Virat Kohli is probably the best player I've ever seen in my life for so many reasons, not only batting but his energy and passion for the game, the way he fields," Langer told reporters on Friday by video conference.

"I cannot believe he displays the energy he does in everything he does and I've got so much respect for him. I've also got respect for him in the sense that he's made this decision (to return for the birth)," he added.

"He's a human being like all of us... if I was giving advice to any of my players I would always say never, ever miss the birth of your children because it is one of the great things you'll ever do," said the Australia head coach.

"Of course it will have an impact (his absence), but we also know that India beat us last time (in 2018-19). They're a very, very good team, we cannot get complacent for a second with or without Virat," he added.